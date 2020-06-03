Commodities
Canada Goose expects minimal current quarter revenue after virus hit

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

Canada Goose Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it expected a negligible level of revenue in the current quarter after the luxury parka maker was forced to shut stores in markets across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 3 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N said on Wednesday it expected a negligible level of revenue in the current quarter after the luxury parka maker was forced to shut stores in markets across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian company, known for its pricey red parkas worn by everyone from Arctic scientists to Hollywood celebrities, suffered a big hit to sales as fashion capitals across Europe, Asia and North America effectively shut down through much of March and April to help curb the spread of the virus.

Canada Goose also said shipments to department stores have been largely shutoff since March due to coronavirus-led restrictions.

The first quarter is usually the company's smallest in the fiscal year, representing 7.4% of annual sales in fiscal 2020.

However, the company said it was taking steps, such as slashing executive salaries and marketing costs, to cut expenses and investments in the first quarter by about C$90 million.

The company's revenue fell nearly 10% to C$140.9 million ($104.15 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 29, but beat analysts' estimates of C$128.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's quarterly net income fell over 72% to C$2.5 million. Excluding certain items, Canada Goose reported a loss of 12 Canadian cents per share, in line with expectations.

