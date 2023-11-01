Canada Goose cuts sales forecast on rocky China recovery, appoints new CFO

Adds background in paragraph 2, shares in paragraph 3, CFO appointment in paragraph 4

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings GOOS.TO, GOOS.N cut its annual sales forecast on Wednesday, in a sign that a sharp rebound in China was starting to falter and sales in the U.S. stayed under pressure.

While China demand bounced back in the prior two quarters, hopes for a sustained recovery in the market is uncertain.

The company, whose U.S.-listed shares fell 8% in premarket trading, also appointed current Deputy Finance Chief Neil Bowden as CFO. Bowden would succeed Jonathan Sinclair, who has been named president, APAC, effective April 1, 2024.

The Toronto, Ontario-based company expects fiscal 2024 revenue to be between C$1.20 billion ($864.30 million) and C$1.40 billion, compared with its previous forecast of C$1.40 billion to C$1.50 billion.

($1 = 1.3884 Canadian dollars)

