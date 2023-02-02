Canada Goose cuts annual revenue forecast

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N trimmed its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday as COVID-induced restrictions weigh on sales of upscale jackets and parkas in China.

The Toronto, Ontario-based company cut its fiscal 2023 sales expectations to about C$1.18 billion to $1.20 billion, compared with its prior forecast of C$1.2 billion to C$1.3 billion. Analysts expect an annual revenue of about C$1.24 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

