Canada Goose cuts annual forecasts due to COVID-related disruptions in China

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 02, 2023 — 06:58 am EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N trimmed its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday as COVID-induced restrictions weigh on sales of upscale jackets and parkas in China.

Efforts by the Chinese government to contain the spread of infections with its zero-COVID policy have hit revenues of luxury companies like Canada Goose that witnessed store closures, elevated inventory levels and decline in demand as consumers turned more cautious.

The Toronto, Ontario-based company cut its fiscal 2023 sales expectations to about C$1.18 billion to C$1.20 billion, compared with its prior forecast of C$1.2 billion to C$1.3 billion. Analysts expect an annual revenue of about C$1.24 billion, IBES data from Refinitiv showed.

The company forecast adjusted profit of between 92 Canadian cents and C$1.03 per share for fiscal 2023, compared with its prior target of C$1.31 to C$1.62. Analysts have forecast an annual profit of C$1.46 per share.

U.S.-listed shares of the Canadian company fell 3.2% in premarket trading to $23.85.

