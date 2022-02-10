Canada Goose cuts annual forecast, hurt by Omicron-related curbs

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N cut its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday, as Omicron-related restrictions weigh on demand for the company's luxury parkas and footwear.

The company said it now expects revenue for fiscal 2022 to be between C$1.090 billion and C$1.105 billion, compared with its prior estimate of between C$1.125 billion and C$1.175 billion.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; outside U.S. +91 7760 787 976;))

