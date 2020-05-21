Canada Goose Cuts 2.5% of Workforce to Manage the COVID-19 Slowdown

Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS) was flying high last year when it reported in May 2019 that fiscal-year 2019 sales increased 41%. Sales growth slowed sequentially through the company's most recent earnings report on Feb. 7, 2020 but still remained strong. But as the COVID-19 outbreak spread, Canada Goose closed all of its retail stores in North America and Europe beginning on March 17, 2020.

The company now has permanently eliminated 125 positions, or 2.5% of its workforce, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The luxury retailer said that laid-off employees will receive severance packages and extended benefits, along with perks including keeping work computers and phones, according to the report.

Image source: Getty Images.

Last month, Canada Goose said that it would take advantage of the factory downtime to help frontline healthcare workers during the ongoing pandemic crisis. It said it reopened all eight of its Canadian manufacturing plants to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), utilizing 900 employees.

The company said it had contracts to produce up to 1.5 million gowns for healthcare workers across Canada. It had already committed to producing gowns and scrubs at no charge. It also said that any "unintentional profits, potentially derived from efficiencies" would be donated to COVID-19 relief funds.

In its latest earnings report, the company said strong international growth in Asia, where revenue doubled, was mainly responsible for total sales growth of 13%. But the company said the current fiscal fourth quarter is being impacted materially, and lowered guidance for fiscal 2020 as it's seeing a "sharp decline in customer traffic and purchasing activity." It said at the time of that report on Feb. 7, 2020, that it believes the change in consumer behavior would be temporary.

10 stocks we like better than Canada Goose Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Canada Goose Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Canada Goose Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.