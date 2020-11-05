Canada Goose beats revenue estimates on strong online, China demand
Adds background, sales details
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as higher online sales and strong demand for its $1,000 parkas in China helped the company cushion a hit from weak wholesale business.
Several luxury players, including LVMH LVMH.PA, have indicated sales resurged in China as the world's second biggest economy recovers from the pandemic-induced blow faster than others.
Canada Goose said its direct-to-consumer revenue jumped over 30% in Mainland China. Its overall online revenue increased more than 10%, while its wholesale revenue nearly halved.
Revenue fell to C$194.8 million ($148.52 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 27, from C$294 million a year earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of C$167.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Toronto, Ontario-based Canada Goose said net income fell to C$10.4 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from C$60.6 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
($1 = 1.3116 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryGOOS
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-U.S. banks, Plug Power, Spirit AeroSystems, Gartner, Solaredge
- China's Ganfeng posts profit jump, quits deal to take over more lithium lines
- COVID tests should play bigger role in international travel -WHO expert