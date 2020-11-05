Commodities
Canada Goose beats revenue estimates on strong online, China demand

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARTIN POLLARD

Canada Goose Holdings Inc beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as higher online sales and strong demand for its $1,000 parkas in China helped the company cushion a hit from weak wholesale business.

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as higher online sales and strong demand for its $1,000 parkas in China helped the company cushion a hit from weak wholesale business.

Several luxury players, including LVMH LVMH.PA, have indicated sales resurged in China as the world's second biggest economy recovers from the pandemic-induced blow faster than others.

Canada Goose said its direct-to-consumer revenue jumped over 30% in Mainland China. Its overall online revenue increased more than 10%, while its wholesale revenue nearly halved.

Revenue fell to C$194.8 million ($148.52 million) in the second quarter ended Sept. 27, from C$294 million a year earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of C$167.2 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Toronto, Ontario-based Canada Goose said net income fell to C$10.4 million, or 9 Canadian cents per share, from C$60.6 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3116 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com))

