Canada Goose beats revenue estimates

May 13 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, helped by surging online sales and strong demand for the apparel maker's luxury parkas in China.

Revenue rose to C$208.8 million ($171.84 million) from C$140.9 million a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of C$164.8 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2151 Canadian dollars)

