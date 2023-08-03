News & Insights

Commodities
GOOS

Canada Goose beats quarterly sales estimates on China rebound

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

August 03, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds background, details on Asia and US in paragraphs 2-4

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings GOOS.TO, GOOS.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, bolstered by strong demand for its high-end parkas in China, as the key luxury market recovered from a pandemic-driven lull.

Luxury firms have seen sales in China recover sharply after the country lifted its COVID-19 restrictions, with top names like LVMH LVMH.PA and Ray-Ban sunglasses maker EssilorLuxottica ESLX.PA logging strong performances in the market in their recent quarterly reports.

Canada Goose said revenue from its Asia Pacific segment jumped 52.2% to C$24.5 million in the quarter ended July 2, compared with a 65.4% surge seen in the prior quarter.

Revenue from the United States also improved, rising 15.3% to C$18.1 million, in a sign that the market was recovering for the luxury parka maker after a slowdown in the previous quarter.

The Toronto, Ontario-based company's revenue rose to C$84.8 million ($63.44 million) in the first quarter of its fiscal year, from C$69.9 million a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of C$75.4 million, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3368 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.