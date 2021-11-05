Canada Goose beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong demand

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, driven by surging online sales and a strong demand for its luxury parkas amid the reopening of major economies.

Revenue rose to C$232.9 million in the second quarter ended Sept. 26, from C$194.8 million a year earlier, beating analysts' estimates of C$206.1 million, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.