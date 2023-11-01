News & Insights

Canada Goose Appoints Neil Bowden As CFO

November 01, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Wednesday said it named Neil Bowden, current Deputy CFO, the Chief Financial Officer, and Jonathan Sinclair, current CFO, as President, Asia-Pacific, both effective April 1, 2024.

Neil currently oversees the global finance team at Canada Goose. Jonathan has been with the company for the past five years, leading finance and a variety of other roles.

Additionally, current President of Mainland China, has been named Chief Operating Officer, Asia-Pacific, effective January 1, 2024.

RTTNews
Stocks mentioned

