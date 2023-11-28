News & Insights

Canada Goose Acquires Paola Confectii - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Canada Goose announced the acquisition of the operating assets of Paola Confectii Manufacturing. Based in Romania, Paola Confectii has been a partner in manufacturing luxury knitwear for Canada Goose since its launch in 2017. Canada Goose said Paola Confectii will continue to be led by Giannino Lessi, General Manager, and Paola Zaffalon, Technical Director, as a standalone entity.

"This strategic investment advances our renowned manufacturing infrastructure and validates the performance luxury brand we are today," said Dani Reiss, Chairman and CEO, Canada Goose.

