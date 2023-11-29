Canada, Google reach agreement to resolve online news law dispute -CBC News

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian government and Google have reached an agreement in their dispute over the country's online news law, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The agreement would see Canadian news continue to be shared on Google's platforms in return for the company making annual payments to news companies in the range of C$100 million ($73.6 million), CBC News reported.

($1 = 1.3593 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

