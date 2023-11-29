News & Insights

Canada, Google reach agreement to resolve online news law dispute -CBC News

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

November 29, 2023 — 10:58 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian government and Google have reached an agreement in their dispute over the country's online news law, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The agreement would see Canadian news continue to be shared on Google's platforms in return for the company making annual payments to news companies in the range of C$100 million ($73.6 million), CBC News reported.

($1 = 1.3593 Canadian dollars)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
