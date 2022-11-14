Canada gives Ukraine $500mln, sanctions more Russians -statement

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada will provide Ukraine with another $500 million in additional military assistance in addition to sanctions on another nearly two dozen Russians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement on Monday amid the G20 summit.

The additional funding adds to the $3.4 billion Canadian assistance to Kyiv so far for its defense against Russia's invasion and will help fund military, surveillance and communications equipment, fuel and medical supplies, the statement said.

Monday's sanctions target 23 Russian individuals "involved in gross and systematic human rights violations against Russian opposition leaders," including police officers, prosecutors, judges and prison officials, Trudeau's office said.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Steve Scherer)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.