US Markets
JNJ

Canada gives full approval to J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday Canada gave full approval to its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, making it the first full approval for the vaccine globally.

Adds background

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday Canada gave full approval to its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, making it the first full approval for the vaccine globally.

Canada gave full approval to Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccines in September.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ MRNA PFE

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular