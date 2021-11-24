Canada gives full approval to J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

Adds background

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday Canada gave full approval to its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, making it the first full approval for the vaccine globally.

Canada gave full approval to Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Pfizer Inc's PFE.N COVID-19 vaccines in September.

