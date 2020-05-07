Companies
LMT

Canada gives bidders more time to submit fighter jet bids, cites coronavirus

Contributor
David Ljunggren Reuters
Published

Canada is giving potential bidders another month to submit proposals for a multibillion-dollar contract to supply 88 new fighter jets, time needed due to complications caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

OTTAWA, May 7 (Reuters) - Canada is giving potential bidders another month to submit proposals for a multibillion-dollar contract to supply 88 new fighter jets, time needed due to complications caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The move is the latest delay in a protracted trouble-plagued process to replace the country's CF-18 fleet of jets, some of which have been flying for 40 years. In February, Ottawa granted a three-month extension to June 30. L1N2AP0UJ

In a statement issued late on Wednesday, the procurement ministry said firms now had until July 30.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is presenting numerous challenges for businesses and their workforce ...the unprecedented situation has impacted proposal finalization," it said.

Last July, Ottawa launched the competition for a contract worth between C$15 billion ($10.7 billion) and C$19 billion.

The main contenders are Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N and Boeing Corp BA.N, while Sweden's Saab AB SAABb.ST is also participating.

($1=1.4064 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)

((david.ljunggren@thomsonreuters.com; +1 613 235 6745; fax +1 613 235 5890; Reuters Messaging: david.ljunggren.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMT BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular