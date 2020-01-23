Canada girds for new coronavirus, 17 years after deadly SARS epidemic

The arrival of a new, sometimes deadly strain of coronavirus to just outside Canada's borders has health officials determined not to repeat the country's stumbling response to the SARS epidemic 17 years ago.
