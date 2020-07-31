Canada gets three bids in fighter jet race, final deal expected in 2022

Companies
Canada on Friday said it had received three bids in a multibillion-dollar contest to supply the country with 88 new fighter jets, with a final contract to be awarded in 2022 and first delivery as early as 2025.

The proposals were from a Saab AB SAABb.ST-led consortium, Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N with Pratt & Whitney, and a Boeing Co BA.N-led consortium, Public Services and Procurement Canada said in statement.

The contract is worth between C$15 billion ($11.2 billion)and C$19 billion ($14.2 billion). The process had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

($1 = 1.3409 Canadian dollars)

