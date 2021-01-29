Canada GDP up 0.7% in November, Q4 GDP seen up 1.9%

US Markets

The Canadian economy grew by 0.7% in November, Statistics Canada said on Friday, with real GDP expected to be up 0.3% in December and fourth quarter GDP seen up 1.9%.

Canada's 2020 GDP most likely fell 5.1%, Statscan said in a preliminary estimate. The goods-producing sector posted a 1.2% increase in November, while the service-producing sector grew by 0.5%.

