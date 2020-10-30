US Markets

Canada GDP seen rising through September, but growth slowing

Contributors
Julie Gordon Reuters
Dale Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

The Canadian economy grew by 1.2% in August, its fourth consecutive gain and slightly stronger than analyst estimates, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday, though growth was expected to slow in September.

Adds details, analyst comment

OTTAWA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew by 1.2% in August, its fourth consecutive gain and slightly stronger than analyst estimates, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday, though growth was expected to slow in September.

Analysts, on average, had expected a gain of 0.9% in August. Real GDP is expected to rise 0.7% in September, Statscan said in a preliminary flash estimate.

Fifteen of Canada's 20 industrial sectors posted increases in August and two were essentially unchanged, Statscan said. The goods-producing sector posted a 0.5% increase, while the service-producing sector grew by 1.5%.

"The good news is that Canada's economy continued to heal in both August and September," said Royce Mendes, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a note, adding that optimism would be offset by the lower September estimate.

Despite the growth, economic activity was still about 5% below pre-pandemic level in August, Statscan said.

The August gains were driven by the public sector, which grew 1.9%. The manufacturing sector was up 1.2%, though the pace of growth was far slower than in the previous three months.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith; editing by Steve Scherer, John Stonestreet and Jonathan Oatis)

((Julie.gordon@tr.com; 343-961-4020))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular