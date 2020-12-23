US Markets

Canada GDP rose 0.4% in October on finance and insurance

Contributors
Julie Gordon Reuters
Dale Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

The Canadian economy grew in both October and November, with the October gain slightly above expectations mostly on strength in the finance and insurance sector, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Adds details, analyst quote, CAD reaction

OTTAWA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy grew in both October and November, with the October gain slightly above expectations mostly on strength in the finance and insurance sector, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Canada's real GDP rose 0.4% in October, beating analyst estimates of a 0.3% gain. Statscan said its preliminary estimate for November was also a gain of 0.4%. Still, economic activity remains about 4% below the pre-pandemic level.

The growth came despite increased restrictions across Canada amid a resurgence of COVID-19 infections and will likely ensure an overall gain in the fourth quarter. But economists expect a weaker December and challenges in the new year.

"The weakness we do expect in December coupled with new restrictions that have been extended into January mean that the handoff to the new year will be weak, likely leaving Q1 headed for a much softer print," said Royce Mendes, a senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a note.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2879 to the greenback, or 77.65 U.S. cents, after the data.

The goods-producing sector posted a 0.1% increase, while the service-producing sector grew by 0.5%.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Nick Macfie)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular