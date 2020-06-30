US Markets

Canada GDP plunges a record 11.6 in April

Contributors
Julie Gordon Reuters
Kelsey Johnson Reuters
Dale Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's growth in April plunged by a record 11.6% from March as swaths of the economy were shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

OTTAWA, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's growth in April plunged by a record 11.6% from March as swaths of the economy were shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

StatsCan also said in a flash estimate that growth in May was likely to rise 3% from April as businesses and stores across the country began to reopen.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, Kelsey Johnson and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Alison Williams)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular