Canada GDP plunges a record 11.6 in April

OTTAWA, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's growth in April plunged by a record 11.6% from March as swaths of the economy were shut down to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

StatsCan also said in a flash estimate that growth in May was likely to rise 3% from April as businesses and stores across the country began to reopen.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon, Kelsey Johnson and Dale Smith in Ottawa; Editing by Alison Williams)

