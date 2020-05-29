US Markets

Canada GDP in April fell a record 11% - Statscan flash estimate

Canada's growth in April plunged by a record 11% from March as large sections of the economy were shut down to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

OTTAWA, May 29 (Reuters) - Canada's growth in April plunged by a record 11% from March as large sections of the economy were shut down to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Friday.

Statscan said gross domestic product in March fell by 7.2% from February, the most severe month-on-month plunge ever, while annualized growth for the first quarter sank by 8.2% - the greatest since the depths of the great recession.

"The March and April decreases are likely to be the largest consecutive monthly declines on record," Statscan said in a commentary.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a decline of 10% in the quarterly data and a 9% drop in the monthly figure.

Household spending in the first quarter dropped by 2.3%, the steepest fall on record.

"Spending reductions were influenced by substantial job losses, income uncertainty, and limited opportunities to spend because of the mandatory closure of non-essential retail stores, restaurants and services, and restrictions on travel and tourism activities," Statscan said.

