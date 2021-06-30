Canada GDP falls 0.3% in April, May seen down 0.3%

OTTAWA, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's real GDP contracted 0.3% in April from March, the first decline in a year, with May GDP likely down 0.3%, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected GDP to fall 0.8% in April.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

