US Markets

Canada GDP falls 0.3% in April, May seen down 0.3%

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's real GDP contracted 0.3% in April from March, the first decline in a year, with May GDP likely down 0.3%, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

OTTAWA, June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's real GDP contracted 0.3% in April from March, the first decline in a year, with May GDP likely down 0.3%, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected GDP to fall 0.8% in April.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular