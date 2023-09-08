Canada gains many more jobs than expected in August, unemployment rate unchanged

Adds details of release paragraphs 3-8

OTTAWA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a much greater than expected net 39,900 jobs in August and the unemployment rate remained at 5.5%, official data showed on Friday, a sign of underlying strength despite high rates.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net gain of 15,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.6% from July.

Statistics Canada said full-time positions grew by 32,200 jobs while part-time jobs posted a more modest gain of 7,800.

The labor market has been resilient even as the Bank of Canada raised its key overnight rate 10 times since March 2022 to cool the economy. Monthly employment growth is averaging 25,000 so far this year.

The average hourly wage for permanent employees, a figure the central bank watches closely, rose by 5.2% from August 2022 compared to a year-on-year increase of 5.0% in July.

The Bank of Canada has repeatedly expressed concerns that it will be hard to fully curb inflation if wages maintain their current patterns of rising between 4% and 5% annually.

The bank stayed on the sidelines on Wednesday but said on Thursday it might have to tighten monetary policy further. Its next rate announcement is due on Oct 25.

Employment in the goods sector fell by a net 2,500 jobs in August, largely in manufacturing, while services sector gained a net 42,400 jobs, mostly in professional, scientific and technical services.

