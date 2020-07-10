US Markets

Canada gains a record 952,900 jobs in June, jobless rate falls to 12.3%

Credit: REUTERS/JESSE WINTER

Canada's economy gained a record 952,900 jobs in June, in both full-time and part-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 12.3%.

 (Corrects months on table columns)
    OTTAWA, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a record
952,900 jobs in June, in both full-time and part-time work,
Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to
12.3%.
    Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net
158,600 jobs, mostly in construction and manufacturing. The
services sector grew by a net 794,400 positions, mostly in
wholesale and retail trade, as well as accommodation and food
services.
   
    
 
                         June 2020        May 2020         
    Jobs gain/loss       +952,900         +289,600         
        full-time        +488,100         +219,400         
        part-time        +464,800          +70,300         

    Unemployment rate       12.3%            13.7%            
    Participation           63.8%            61.4%            
    Labor force        19.880 mln       19.094 mln          

                      June 2020       June 2019    % change 
    Avg hourly wage    C$30.77        C$28.81        +6.8
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy
to add 700,000 jobs in June and for the unemployment rate to
fall to 12%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted.
Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. 



 (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson)
 ((Kelsey.Johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +16132356745;))

