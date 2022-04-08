US Markets

Canada gains 72,500 jobs in March, jobless rate falls to record low of 5.3%

Canada's economy gained a net 72,500 jobs in March, entirely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to a record low of 5.3%.

    Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 30,600 jobs, mostly in construction. The services sector increased by a net 41,900 positions, mostly in accommodation and food services, as well as other services (excluding public administration).
   
    
 
                        Mar 2022        Feb 2022
    Jobs gain/loss       +72,500        +336,600          
        full-time        +92,700        +121,500
        part-time        -20,300        +215,100       

    Unemployment rate       5.3%            5.5%         
    Participation          65.4%           65.4% 
    Labor force       20.685 mln      20.648 mln      

                      Mar 2022       Mar 2022     % change 
    Avg hourly wage    C$31.66        C$30.52       +3.7
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 80,000 jobs in March, for the unemployment rate to fall at 5.3%, and the participation rate to remain at 65.4%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) (julie.gordon@tr.com))

