Canada gains 72,500 jobs in March, jobless rate falls to record low of 5.3%

Apr 8 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 72,500 jobs in March, entirely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to a record low of 5.3%. Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 30,600 jobs, mostly in construction. The services sector increased by a net 41,900 positions, mostly in accommodation and food services, as well as other services (excluding public administration). Mar 2022 Feb 2022 Jobs gain/loss +72,500 +336,600 full-time +92,700 +121,500 part-time -20,300 +215,100 Unemployment rate 5.3% 5.5% Participation 65.4% 65.4% Labor force 20.685 mln 20.648 mln Mar 2022 Mar 2022 % change Avg hourly wage C$31.66 C$30.52 +3.7 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 80,000 jobs in March, for the unemployment rate to fall at 5.3%, and the participation rate to remain at 65.4%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) (julie.gordon@tr.com))

