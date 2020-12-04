Canada gains 62,100 jobs in November, jobless rate falls to 8.5%

December 4 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 62,100 jobs in November, mostly in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 8.5%. Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 44,200 jobs, mostly in construction. The services sector grew by a net 17,900 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as in transportation and warehousing. Nov 2020 Oct 2020 Jobs gain/loss +62,100 +83,600 full-time +99,400 +69,100 part-time -37,400 +14,500 Unemployment rate 8.5% 8.9% Participation 65.1% 65.2% Labor force 20.351 mln 20.370 mln Nov 2020 Nov 2019 % change Avg hourly wage C$30.35 C$28.95 +4.8 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 20,000 jobs in November, for the unemployment rate to remain at 8.9%, and the participation rate to remain at 65.2%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) (julie.gordon@tr.com))

