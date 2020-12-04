US Markets

Canada gains 62,100 jobs in November, jobless rate falls to 8.5%

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Canada's economy gained a net 62,100 jobs in November, mostly in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 8.5%.

    Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 44,200 jobs, mostly in construction. The services sector grew by a net 17,900 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as in transportation and warehousing.
   
    
 
                        Nov 2020        Oct 2020
    Jobs gain/loss       +62,100         +83,600          
        full-time        +99,400         +69,100
        part-time        -37,400         +14,500       

    Unemployment rate       8.5%            8.9%         
    Participation          65.1%           65.2% 
    Labor force       20.351 mln      20.370 mln      

                        Nov 2020        Nov 2019        % change 
    Avg hourly wage      C$30.35        C$28.95       +4.8
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 20,000 jobs in November, for the unemployment rate to remain at 8.9%, and the participation rate to remain at 65.2%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. 

    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) (julie.gordon@tr.com))

