Canada gains 418,500 jobs in July, jobless rate improves to 10.9%

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canada added 418,500 jobs in July, largely in part-time work and mostly in the service sector, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate improved to 10.9%.

    Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 70,600 jobs, mostly in construction and manufacturing. The services sector grew by a net 347,900 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade and accommodations.   
    
 
                        July 2020        June 2020
    Jobs gain/loss       +418,500         +952,900          
        full-time        +73,200          +488,100
        part-time        +345,300         +464,800       

    Unemployment rate       10.9%            12.3%         
    Participation           64.3%            63.8% 
    Labor force        20.0295 mln       19.880 mln      

                      July 2020       July 2019     % change 
    Avg hourly wage    C$30.63        C$28.99       +5.7
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 400,000 jobs in July, for the unemployment rate to fall to 11.0%, and the participation rate to be 64.4%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. 

    (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and Julie Gordon) (kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

