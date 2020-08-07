Canada gains 418,500 jobs in July, jobless rate improves to 10.9%

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Canada added 418,500 jobs in July, largely in part-time work and mostly in the service sector, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate improved to 10.9%. Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 70,600 jobs, mostly in construction and manufacturing. The services sector grew by a net 347,900 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade and accommodations. July 2020 June 2020 Jobs gain/loss +418,500 +952,900 full-time +73,200 +488,100 part-time +345,300 +464,800 Unemployment rate 10.9% 12.3% Participation 64.3% 63.8% Labor force 20.0295 mln 19.880 mln July 2020 July 2019 % change Avg hourly wage C$30.63 C$28.99 +5.7 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 400,000 jobs in July, for the unemployment rate to fall to 11.0%, and the participation rate to be 64.4%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson and Julie Gordon) (kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

