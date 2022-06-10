Canada gains 39,800 jobs in May, jobless rate edges down to record low 5.1%

June 10 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 39,800 jobs in May, entirely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 5.1%, a new record low. Employment in the goods producing sector fell by a net 41,200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing. The services sector grew by a net 80,900 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as educational services. May 2022 Apr 2022 Jobs gain/loss +39,800 +15,300 full-time +135,400 -31,600 part-time -95,800 +47,100 Unemployment rate 5.1% 5.2% Participation 65.3% 65.3% Labor force 20.698 mln 20.686 mln May 2022 May 2021 % change Avg hourly wage C$32.14 C$30.77 +4.5 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 30,000 jobs in May and for the unemployment rate to remain at 5.2%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

