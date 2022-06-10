US Markets

Canada gains 39,800 jobs in May, jobless rate edges down to record low 5.1%

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's economy gained a net 39,800 jobs in May, entirely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 5.1%, a new record low.

    June 10 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 39,800 jobs in May, entirely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 5.1%, a new record low.
    Employment in the goods producing sector fell by a net 41,200 jobs, mostly in manufacturing. The services sector grew by a net 80,900 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as educational services.
   
    
 
                        May 2022        Apr 2022
    Jobs gain/loss       +39,800         +15,300          
        full-time       +135,400         -31,600
        part-time        -95,800         +47,100       

    Unemployment rate       5.1%            5.2%         
    Participation          65.3%           65.3% 
    Labor force       20.698 mln      20.686 mln      

                      May 2022       May 2021     % change 
    Avg hourly wage    C$32.14        C$30.77       +4.5
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 30,000 jobs in May and for the unemployment rate to remain at 5.2%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. 

    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular