Canada gains 34,700 jobs in March, jobless rate holds at 5.0%

April 06, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

    April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 34,700 jobs in March, both in full-time and part-time work and ahead of analyst forecasts, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday. The jobless rate held at 5.0%, beating forecasts it would rise to 5.1%.
    Employment in the goods producing sector fell by a net 40,900 jobs, largely in construction. The services sector was up by a net 75,500 positions, mostly in transportation and warehousing, as well as business, building and other support services.

    
 
                        Mar 2023        Feb 2023
    Jobs gain/loss       +34,700         +21,800          
        full-time        +18,800         +31,100
        part-time        +15,900          -9,300       

    Unemployment rate       5.0%            5.0%         
    Participation          65.6%           65.7% 
    Labor force       21.142 mln      21.121 mln      

                       Mar 2023        Mar 2022     % change 
    Avg hourly wage     C$33.87         C$32.20        +5.2
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of 12,000 jobs in March, and for the unemployment rate to rise to 5.1%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

