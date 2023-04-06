Canada gains 34,700 jobs in March, jobless rate holds at 5.0%

April 6 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 34,700 jobs in March, both in full-time and part-time work and ahead of analyst forecasts, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday. The jobless rate held at 5.0%, beating forecasts it would rise to 5.1%. Employment in the goods producing sector fell by a net 40,900 jobs, largely in construction. The services sector was up by a net 75,500 positions, mostly in transportation and warehousing, as well as business, building and other support services. Mar 2023 Feb 2023 Jobs gain/loss +34,700 +21,800 full-time +18,800 +31,100 part-time +15,900 -9,300 Unemployment rate 5.0% 5.0% Participation 65.6% 65.7% Labor force 21.142 mln 21.121 mln Mar 2023 Mar 2022 % change Avg hourly wage C$33.87 C$32.20 +5.2 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of 12,000 jobs in March, and for the unemployment rate to rise to 5.1%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT

