Canada gains 286,600 jobs in May, jobless rate edges up to 13.7%

Credit: REUTERS/AARON HARRIS

Canada's economy gained a net 289,600 jobs in May, largely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate rose to 13.7%.

    Employment in the goods producing sector gained by a net 164,700 jobs, mostly in manufacturing and construction. The services sector gained by a net 124,900 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as accommodation and food services.
   
    
 
                        May 2020         April 2020
    Jobs gain/loss      +289,600         -1,993,800          
        full-time       +219,400         -1,472,000
        part-time        +70,300           -521,900       

    Unemployment rate      13.7%            13.0%         
    Participation          61.4%            59.8% 
    Labor force       19.094 mln       18.603 mln      

                      May 2020       May 2019     % change 
    Avg hourly wage    C$31.34        C$28.50      +10.0
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to lose 500,000 jobs in May and for the unemployment rate to rise to 15%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. 

    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson) (kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

