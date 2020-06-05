Canada gains 286,600 jobs in May, jobless rate edges up to 13.7%

June 5 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 289,600 jobs in May, largely in full-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate rose to 13.7%. Employment in the goods producing sector gained by a net 164,700 jobs, mostly in manufacturing and construction. The services sector gained by a net 124,900 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as accommodation and food services. May 2020 April 2020 Jobs gain/loss +289,600 -1,993,800 full-time +219,400 -1,472,000 part-time +70,300 -521,900 Unemployment rate 13.7% 13.0% Participation 61.4% 59.8% Labor force 19.094 mln 18.603 mln May 2020 May 2019 % change Avg hourly wage C$31.34 C$28.50 +10.0 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to lose 500,000 jobs in May and for the unemployment rate to rise to 15%. The employment figures are seasonally adjusted. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Kelsey Johnson) (kelsey.johnson@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

