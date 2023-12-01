News & Insights

Canada gains 24,900 jobs in November, jobless rate rises to 5.8%

December 01, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Reuters 

    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 24,900 jobs in November, entirely in full-time work, and the jobless rate rose to 5.8%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.
    Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 38,300 jobs, largely in manufacturing. The services sector was down by a net 13,400 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing.

    
 
                        Nov 2023        Oct 2023
    Jobs gain/loss       +24,900         +17,500          
        full-time        +59,600          -3,300
        part-time        -34,700         +20,800       

    Unemployment rate       5.8%            5.7%         
    Participation          65.6%           65.6% 
    Labor force       21.553 mln      21.517 mln      

                       Nov 2023        Nov 2022     % change 
    Avg hourly wage     C$35.16         C$33.47      +5.0
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of 15,000 jobs in November, and for the unemployment rate to rise to 5.8%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

