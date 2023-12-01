Canada gains 24,900 jobs in November, jobless rate rises to 5.8%

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 24,900 jobs in November, entirely in full-time work, and the jobless rate rose to 5.8%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 38,300 jobs, largely in manufacturing. The services sector was down by a net 13,400 positions, mostly in wholesale and retail trade, as well as finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing. Nov 2023 Oct 2023 Jobs gain/loss +24,900 +17,500 full-time +59,600 -3,300 part-time -34,700 +20,800 Unemployment rate 5.8% 5.7% Participation 65.6% 65.6% Labor force 21.553 mln 21.517 mln Nov 2023 Nov 2022 % change Avg hourly wage C$35.16 C$33.47 +5.0 NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of 15,000 jobs in November, and for the unemployment rate to rise to 5.8%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT

