Canada gains 21,800 jobs in February, jobless rate holds at 5.0%

OTTAWA, March 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy gained a net 21,800 jobs in February, exceeding analyst forecasts, while the jobless rate also unexpectedly held steady at 5.0%, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a net gain of 10,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.1% in February from 5.0% in January.

February's job additions were led by employment growth in industries including health care and social assistance and public administration, while fewer people worked in business, building and support services, Statscan said.

The average hourly wage for permanent employees rose 5.4% in February on a year-over-year basis, up from 4.5% in January.

Employment in the goods sector increased by a net 17,500 jobs, while the services sector added a net 4,200 jobs.

