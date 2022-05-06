Canada gains 15,300 jobs in April, jobless rate edges down to 5.2%

Corrects the year to 2022 from 2020 in the data table

May 6 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 15,300 jobs in April, entirely in part-time work, Statistics Canada said on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 5.2%, a new record low.

Employment in the goods producing sector fell by a net 16,000 jobs, mostly in construction. The services sector grew by a net 31,4600 positions, mostly in public administration, as well as professional, scientific and technical services.

Apr 2022 Mar 2022

Jobs gain/loss +15,300 +72,500

full-time -31,600 +92,700

part-time +47,100 -20,300

Unemployment rate 5.2% 5.3%

Participation 65.3% 65.4%

Labor force 20.686 mln 20.685 mln

Apr 2022 Apr 2021 % change

Avg hourly wage C$31.80 C$30.75 +3.4

NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to add 55,000 jobs in April, for the unemployment rate to edge down to 5.2%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

