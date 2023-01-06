US Markets

Canada gains 104,000 jobs in December, jobless rate falls to 5.0%

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 06, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

    Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's economy gained a net 104,000 jobs in December, mostly in full-time work and far ahead of analyst forecasts, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday. The jobless rate edged down to 5.0%, beating forecasts it would rise to 5.2%.
    Employment in the goods producing sector grew by a net 22,200 jobs, largely in construction. The services sector was up by a net 81,700 positions, mostly in transportation and warehousing, as well as information, culture and recreation.

    
 
                        Dec 2022        Nov 2022
    Jobs gain/loss      +104,000         +10,100          
        full-time        +84,500         +50,700
        part-time        +19,500         -40,600       

    Unemployment rate       5.0%            5.1%         
    Participation          65.0%           64.8% 
    Labor force       20.807 mln      20.716 mln      

                       Dec 2022        Dec 2021     % change 
    Avg hourly wage     C$32.85         C$31.22        +5.2
   
  
 
    NOTE: Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected an increase of 8,000 jobs in December, and for the unemployment rate to rise to 5.2%. Hourly wage figures are for permanent employees.

    (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Ismail Shakil) ((ismail.shakil@tr.com))

