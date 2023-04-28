CANADA FX DEBT-Month-end flows help CAD rebounds from one-month low

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, April 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, rebounding from a one-month low, as risk appetite picked up and investors adjusted their currency hedges to take account of moves this month in their portfolios.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.3% higher at 1.3550 to the greenback, or 73.80 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest since March 28 at 1.3667.

For the week, the loonie was down 0.1%, while it also posted a small decline for April of 0.3%.

The Canadian dollar was higher on Friday "owing to month-end flows," said Michael Goshko, a senior market analyst at Convera Canada.

The rally in equities added to support for the currency, Goshko said.

U.S. stock indexes rose after strong earnings from some major companies, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2.7% higher at $76.78 a barrel.

Oil rose after U.S. data showed that crude output was declining while fuel demand was growing.

Meanwhile, data showing a slowdown in the Canadian economy could reduce prospects of the Bank of Canada raising interest rates further.

GDP rose 0.1% in February from the previous month, which was less than expected, and is seen falling 0.1% in March.

Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year CA10YT=RR fell 9.3 basis points to 2.869%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.