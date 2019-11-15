CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie recovers from one-month low as risk appetite climbs

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, lagging behind some other commodity-linked currencies but recovering from a one-month low the day before as investors grew more hopeful about a U.S.-China trade deal.
