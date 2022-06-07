CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie pares recent gains as Canada's trade surplus narrows

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback

* Trades in a range of 1.2570 to 1.2618

* Canada's trade surplus narrows to C$1.5 billion in April

* Canadian bond yields trade mixed across flatter curve

TORONTO, June 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest in nearly seven weeks, as equity markets globally fell and data showed a surprise narrowing in Canada's trade surplus.

The surplus narrowed to C$1.5 billion in April, below analyst forecasts of C$2.9 billion and down from a revised C$2.3 billion in March, as growth in both exports and imports slowed.

One of Canada's major exports is oil, which steadied at about $118.50 a barrel as supply concerns were offset by weaker risk sentiment.

World shares fell and bond yields dipped from recent highs as a surprise 50-basis-point rate increase in Australia raised concern over policy tightening and major U.S. retailer Target Corp issued a weak quarterly margin forecast for the second time in less than a month.

The Canadian dollar was down 0.2% at 1.26 to the greenback, or 79.37 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2570 to 1.2618.

On Monday, the currency touched its strongest since April 21 at 1.2532. It is the only G10 currency to gain ground this year against the greenback, helped by soaring oil prices and larger than usual interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

Clues on the pace of further tightening could come from Canada's May employment report, due for release on Friday.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve. The 2-year edged half a basis point higher to 3.032%, while the 10-year eased 1.4 basis points to 3.181%.

Meanwhile, the gap between Canadian and U.S. 2-year yields widened by 2.1 basis points to 31.4 basis points in favor of the Canadian bond, the widest spread since last December. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Mark Heinrich) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;)) Keywords: CANADA FOREX/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.