CANADA FX DEBT-Loonie adds to recent gains as bullish bets reach 20-month high

The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest in more than three months against the greenback on Monday after investors boosted bullish bets on the currency and ahead of an interest rate decision this week from the Bank of Canada.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.