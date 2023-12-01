CANADA FX DEBT-Jobs data helps lift Canadian dollar to 2-month high

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened to a two-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as domestic data showed the economy adding more jobs than expected last month, contributing to the recent upswing in sentiment toward the currency.

Canadian employment rose by 24,900 jobs in November, eclipsing the 15,000 gain that economists had expected, although hours worked fell and the jobless rate ticked up to 5.8%, as growth in the population continued to outpace employment growth.

Separate data showed Canada's manufacturing sector contracting for a seventh straight month in November as global industrial weakness weighed on output and new orders.

Money markets still expect the Bank of Canada to ease monetary policy over the coming months but dialed back bets that the first interest rate cut would come as soon as March. Chances of a March cut were seen at roughly 60%, down from 74% before the jobs report. 0#BOCWATCH

The data added to positive sentiment toward the loonie after the currency was lifted by broad-based weakness in the U.S. dollar in recent weeks, said Michael Goshko, senior market analyst at Convera Canada.

The Canadian dollar CAD= was trading 0.5% higher at 1.35 to the greenback, or 74.07 U.S. cents, its strongest level since Sept. 29.

Stabilization in the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to support for the currency. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 were up 0.3% at $76.16 a barrel, clawing back some of their decline from the previous day.

Canadian government bond yields climbed across the curve. The 10-year CA10YT=RR was up 3.6 basis points at 3.584%, while the gap between it and the U.S. equivalent narrowed by 5.2 basis points to 75 basis points in favor of the U.S. note.

