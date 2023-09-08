News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA FX DEBT-Jobs data helps Canadian dollar pare weekly decline

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

September 08, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data kept alive prospects of another rate hike by the Bank of Canada after the central bank moved to the sidelines earlier in the week.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% higher at 1.3625 to the greenback, or 73.39 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3609 to 1.3689.

Still, it was down 0.2% for the week, a day after touching a five-month low at 1.3694.

Canada's economy added 39,900 jobs in August, more than twice estimates for a gain of 15,000, and the unemployment rate remained at 5.5%, a sign of underlying economic strength despite high interest rates.

Money markets see a 44% chance of another BoC rate hike by year-end, up from 36% before the data. On Wednesday, the central bank left its benchmark rate on hold at a 22-year high of 5% after hikes in June and July, noting that the economy had entered a period of weaker growth.

The jobs data is "not strong enough to prompt an immediate rethink on the pause, but it's also certainly not soft enough to rule out further hikes", Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, said in a note.

Adding to support for the loonie, U.S. crude oil futuresCLc1 were up nearly 1% at $87.72 a barrel as investors chose to focus on tighter supply despite broader macroeconomic uncertainty, while the U.S. dollar .DXY edged lower against a basket of major currencies.

The Canadian 2-year yield CA2Y=RR rose 5.9 basis points to 4.669%, while the gap between it and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 3.6 basis points to 30.9 basis points in favor of the U.S. note.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Mark Heinrich and Leslie Adler)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.