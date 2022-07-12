CANADA FX DEBT-Expected jumbo rate hike helps shield C$ as oil prices slide

(Adds analyst quote and details throughout; updates prices)

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against greenback

* Loonie trades in a range of 1.2985 to 1.3050

* Price of U.S. oil settles 7.9% lower

* Canadian 10-year yield eases 5.7 basis points

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, July 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices tumbled, but losses for the currency were limited ahead of an expected oversized interest rate hike this week by the Bank of Canada.

The loonie was down 0.2% at 1.3030 to the greenback, or 76.75 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2985 to 1.3050 during the session.

"There's a reluctance to sell the loonie ahead of a Bank of Canada decision," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at ForexLive. "A three-quarter-point hike is widely priced in but that could also be coupled with hints at further large hikes."

Money markets expect the central bank on Wednesday to raise its benchmark rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to tackle soaring inflation, which would be its biggest hike in 24 years.

The Bank of Canada said that Governor Tiff Macklem had recovered from a recent COVID-19 infection, but would hold a news conference after the rate decision virtually instead of in-person as planned.

For the Canadian dollar to be trading only modestly lower is "shocking" given the huge decline in oil prices, said Button, adding that "maybe the market is tuning out a little of the volatility in oil."

Demand-sapping COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China and fears of a global economic slowdown weighed on the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports.

U.S. crude prices settled 7.9% lower at $95.84 a barrel, while stock markets globally also fell and the euro sank to within a whisker of parity with the U.S. dollar.

