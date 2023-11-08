News & Insights

US Markets
RY

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar weakens for third day as oil slides

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

November 08, 2023 — 04:11 pm EST

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices tumbled and despite minutes from the Bank of Canada's latest meeting showing that some policymakers saw the need for more interest rate hikes.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at 1.38 to the greenback, or 72.46 U.S. cents, after moving in a range of 1.3756 to 1.3814.

It was the third straight day of declines for the currency after it notched last week its biggest weekly gain since March.

Some of the currency's move in recent days has been part of a normal correction while the recent slide in the price of oil has also been a factor, said Darren Richardson, chief operating officer at Richardson International Currency Exchange Inc.

"When we see the losses it (oil) had this week, that's having an impact on the Canadian dollar," Richardson said.

The loonie is set to strengthen less than previously expected over the coming year once a slowdown in the domestic economy opens the door to Bank of Canada interest rate cuts, a Reuters poll found.

Some members of the BoC's policy-setting governing council saw the likely need for further interest-rate hikes when they left borrowing costs on hold on Oct. 25, minutes showed.

Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, tracking moves in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year CA10YT=RR touched its lowest level since Sept. 14 at 3.695% before recovering to 3.715%, down 4.4 basis points on the day.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.