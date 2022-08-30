CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Tuesday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.3018 to the greenback, or 76.82 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2973 to 1.3025.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 1 basis points to 3.073%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 3.1025%.

U.S. October crude CLc1 futures fell $2.13 to $94.88 a barrel on Tuesday​.

