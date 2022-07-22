CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Friday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.2919 to the greenback, or 77.41 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2824 to 1.2924.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 8.9 basis points to 2.858%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 2.7941%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell $1.65 to settle at $94.7 a barrel on Friday​.

Canadian retail sales rose 2.2% in June from May. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected retail sales growth of 1.6%.Excluding autos. retail sales rose 1.9% in June, Statistics Canada said. Analysts had forecast June sales, excluding autos, to be up 1.6%.

