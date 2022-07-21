CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Thursday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.2894 to the greenback, or 77.56 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2861 to 1.2937.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 14.3 basis points to 2.974%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 2.9115%.

U.S. September crude CLc1 futures fell $3.53 to settle at $96.35 a barrel on Thursday​.

New housing prices in Canada fell 0.2% in June

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.