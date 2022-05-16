CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields slips

The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt slipped.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.1% lower at C$1.2923 to the greenback, or 77.38 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2896 to 1.2981.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR fell 0.7 basis points to 2.95%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt fell to 2.9149%.

U.S. June crude CLc1 futures fell 28 cents to $110.21 a barrel on Monday​.

Canadian factory sales fell 2.5% in March from March, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected factory sales growth of 1.7%.

Canadian wholesale trade grew by 0.3% in March.

Canadian housing starts in Aprilrose more than expected to 267,300 units from a revised 248,400 units the previous month, the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said.

A survey of 11 economists polled by Reuters had forecast April housing starts rising to 246.4,000 units.

