CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields climb

By Lynx Insight Service

April 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.4% lower at C$1.2619 to the greenback, or 79.25 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2567 to 1.2637.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 7 basis points to 2.704%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 2.7801%.

U.S. May crude CLc1 futures fell $3.97 to settle at $94.29 a barrel on Monday​.

