CANADA FX DEBT - Canadian dollar weakens, benchmark yields climb

By Lynx Insight Service

April 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback on Monday, and the yield on benchmark government debt climbed.

The loonie CAD= was trading 0.2% lower at C$1.2595 to the greenback, or 79.4 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2567 to 1.2617.

Canadian government 10-year bond yields CA10YT=RR rose 3.4 basis points to 2.668%. The yield on similar U.S. government benchmark debt rose to 2.7477%.

U.S. May crude CLc1 futures fell $4.33 to $93.93 a barrel on Monday.

